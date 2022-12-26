G-20: MCD to build new toilet facilities

New Delhi: Ahead of the G-20 summit next year, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will build new toilets and repair old ones across its five zones in the city.



As part of the preparations of the summit, the civic body has also decided to beautify parks, illuminate trees and instal public art at many locations in Delhi, officials said.

Work for the construction of new community toilet complexes (CTCs) and public toilets (PTs) and to repair the old ones has been intensified, the MCD said in a statement on Saturday. The work would be carried out in five zones — Karol Bagh, South, Central, Shahdara South and City SP — of the MCD. These zones have been marked as important in view of tourist attractions and large footfall, it said.

All five zonal deputy commissioners have been instructed to furnish the details regarding locations for new CTCs and PTs and repair work along with the estimated cost. All the newly constructed CTCs and PTs would be equipped with modern amenities, the officials said.

Approximately 42 locations have been identified so far in these five zones and new locations would be added to the list as per zonal requirements. Emphasis would also be on constructing CTCs and PTs in seven other zones of the MCD.