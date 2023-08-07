G-20: Govt deploys 30 mobile teams to monitor air quality

New Delhi: To maintain ambient air quality levels during the upcoming G-20 Summit in the national Capital, the Delhi government has taken a proactive step by deploying 30 special mobile teams from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).



Scheduled for September 9 and 10, the Summit will be held at Pragati Maidan, with several areas frequented by foreign delegates under the team’s jurisdiction.

A government official emphasised, “Any pollution-causing activities like burning garbage in large amounts, lack of safety precautions at construction sites, vehicular pollution, two-wheelers

plying heavy noise pollution and others will be taken strictly. Challans will be issued on the spot.”

Under the close monitoring of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the DPCC teams will be on the ground throughout the event to ensure no violations go unchecked. The focus will be on preventing pollution-inducing

activities near the summit venue. Additionally, the L-G directed all departments

to expedite and complete projects before the summit’s deadline.

With heavy rainfall looming, the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been tasked with a contingency plan to tackle waterlogging.

Tractor-mounted heavy-duty pumps, suction machines, and spray jets are on standby to address emergency situations if required.

District Monitoring Committees, comprising key officials and departments, have identified gaps in their jurisdictions and are working to address them before the summit. As part of preparations, 61 critical roads, the summit venue outside the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), and 21 associated hotels are being monitored by Saxena. These makeovers and maintenance projects span seven districts in the Capital.

While the event promises significant global participation and discussions, Delhi’s government is leaving

no stone unturned in ensuring a clean and hospitable environment for attendees and residents alike.