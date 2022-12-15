G-20: An integral opportunity for Delhi to showcase itself, says L-G

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena chaired an important meeting to review and take stock of the preparations in the national Capital in the run up to the G-20 summit and other related events on Wednesday. India will be hosting the G-20 summit for the first time and L-G emphasised that this is an integral opportunity for the Capital to showcase itself.



During the meeting, Saxena who has already taken up several important projects such as cleaning up the Najafgarh drain, and beautification of roads in the Capital, stressed upon the need for refurbishing of the city. Delhi will be hosting 8 events from March 1, 2023 onwards when the G-20 Foreign Ministers will meet in the city, culminating in the Summit meeting of the Head of Governments/States on September 9-10, 2023.

The L-G pointing that only 108 days are left till the first event in March and 250 days to the G-20 summit in September, underlined a tight timeline for tasks to be collated. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was present during the meeting described the forthcoming Summit and the related events thereof as a big opportunity for the city as also a massive responsibility for the government to ensure Delhi's success as a host city. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot assured that all required steps with regard to acquisition of electric buses and branding of public transport will be completed on time.

NDMC Chairman Amit Yadav presented several goals and targets that need to be achieved for Delhi to be ready for the summit. Important points such as improving Delhi's infrastructure, beautifying and ensuring all sanitation measures be taken by civic bodies like MCD with the aim of clearing the Okhla landfill up before the summit, highlighting Indian culture and heritage, encouraging citizens' participation and documenting the summit for branding and communication exercises were discussed in depth during the meeting.

The L-G identified tasks such as ensuring uniformity of architectural and aesthetical aspects of the stretch between Kartavya Path (Central Vista) where most visiting delegates will travel and other sites like the Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, etc. He also stressed upon the need for augmenting the 5G Network in and around the Summit sites, sprucing up of Hotels, especially in the NDMC area, introduction of double-decker buses on limited roads and operationalisation of Hop on Hop off (HoHo) Buses, among others.