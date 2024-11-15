Future of the Bus Marshal scheme remains in limbo

New Delhi: The ongoing dispute between the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena over the deployment of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) has intensified as the future of the Bus Marshal scheme remains uncertain. On Wednesday, L-G Saxena approved the redeployment of CDVs for a four-month period, from November 1 to February 28, to assist with anti-pollution measures across the city. However, the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Atishi, insists that these volunteers should be reinstated as Bus Marshals to ensure the safety of women in public transport.

In a statement, the L-G’s office confirmed the decision, stating, “In order to mitigate air pollution, I approved the proposal to call out all CDVs for a period up to 28 February next year. The services of these CDVs shall be utilised only for the purpose of prevention of air pollution as per the DPCC plan and they should not be diverted to any other department for any other work.”

However, the Delhi Cabinet, in a unanimous decision, has urged the L-G to reinstate the Bus Marshal system immediately, citing its critical role in ensuring women’s safety on Delhi’s buses. CM Atishi emphasised, “Since the creation of a scheme for Bus Marshals is a matter of ‘Services’ as well as Law & Order, it is the L-G’s responsibility to initiate the scheme. Until then, Bus Marshals should be reinstated in the same manner as they were before October 31, 2023.”

The Delhi Cabinet’s recommendation also includes a plea for the one-time utilisation of CDVs as Bus Marshals, given their experience in the role. “The safety of women cannot wait for months or years while a permanent policy is formulated,” Atishi added. The government has pledged to provide all necessary financial support for the scheme’s continuation.

The dispute stems from the L-G’s insistence on a separate, formal policy for Bus Marshals, which the government views as an urgent matter for the city’s public safety. Despite past

assurances, the delay in payment and policy formulation continues to hinder the scheme’s smooth operation.

With the issue still unresolved, the future of thousands of CDVs and the safety of Delhi’s commuters hang in the balance.