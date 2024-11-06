Funds alloted for enhanced lighting at Chhath ghats

NEW DELHI: In preparation for Chhath Puja, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allocated Rs. 40,000 for each ward to enhance street lighting at Chhath ghats, ensuring safety for the many women and children who gather for the rituals. The MCD’s electrical department will oversee the timely installation of lights to create a vibrant and secure atmosphere.

Additionally, the MCD will maintain sanitation and implement parking arrangements to facilitate access, promoting a smooth and enjoyable celebration for all attendees.