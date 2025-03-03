Fugitive in Rs 73L land fraud case arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a wanted criminal in a high-profile cheating case of Rs 73 lakh in a fraudulent land deal. The accused has been identified as Mohit (37) resident of Shastri Colony, Sonipat, Haryana.

According to the police, the accused had been evading arrest after allegedly swindling Rs 73 lakh from a complainant in a fraudulent land deal.

The arrest follows months of surveillance and investigative efforts by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.

The accused Mohit was wanted in an FIR registered on September 26, 2024, under sections 318(4), 336(3), 338, and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case was filed after complainant Ram Niwas accused him of promising to sell a non-existent plot of land in Village Singhu, Delhi. Despite taking 73 lakh rupees from the victim, Mohit failed to deliver the property, prompting legal action.

Following the investigation, Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) were issued against Mohit on January 9.

However, he remained on the run, leading the court to invoke Section 84 of the BNSS on February 20, initiating proceedings against him as an absconder.

Determined to bring him to justice, the Crime Branch intensified its efforts, tracking Mohit’s movements across multiple locations.

A specialised team, led by Inspector Sandeep Tushir and comprising SIs Satender, Yogesh Dahiya, Parvir Singh, ASIs Sanjeev Malik, Praveen Dahiya, and others, worked under the supervision of ACP Narender Singh to locate the fugitive.

Through technical surveillance and intelligence gathering by Head Constable Pardeep Sheokand, police pinpointed Mohit’s location in Uchana Mandi, Jind, Haryana.

A raiding team, including ASIs Sanjeev Malik and Praveen Dahiya along with HCs Ajay and Pardeep Sheokand, was immediately dispatched. The team laid a successful trap and apprehended Mohit at the identified location.

During interrogation, Mohit, a graduate from Sonipat, admitted to working as a property dealer while using fraudulent means to cheat people under the guise of real estate transactions. Police are investigating whether he was involved in other scams. Authorities urge caution in real estate deals and advise verifying property details before transactions.