Fugitive in financial fraud nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a high-profile financial fraud case investigated by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The accused has been identified as Ranjan Mishra alias Durgesh (41), a resident of Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the accused Mishra was arrested after a coordinated operation led by Inspector Gurmeet Singh of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch team under the supervision of ACP Rohitash Singh.

A dedicated team, including SI Governor Singh, SI Sanjay, ASI Vinay Tyagi, HC Mehtab, Mohit, Deepak, and Shiv Ram, had been tracking the suspect across multiple locations in Delhi and neighboring areas.

Despite several failed raids, Delhi Police used manual intelligence and advanced surveillance to track Ranjan Mishra, hiding in a posh South Delhi area.

A raid near Savitri Nagar led to his arrest before meeting associate Sachin Mittal. Mishra confessed to his role in a financial fraud at Naman Finlease, exposed after a 2023 complaint.