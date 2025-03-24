Fugitive gangster & ex-wrestler arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an absconding gangster and former wrestler from the Singhu Border area after a month-long operation. An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal.

The accused has been identified as Manjeet Dalal alias Mangal (31) resident of Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

According to the police, the accused sharpshooter associated with the Neeraj Bawana-Amit Bhura gang was wanted in multiple cases, including firing on police teams, extortion, robbery, and attempted murder.

Manjeet Dalal, a proclaimed offender in a 2016 Arms Act case, was arrested after being tracked across Delhi and Haryana. He confessed to links with fugitive criminal Sahil Ritauli.