Fugitive convicted in triple murder case apprehended

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an absconding criminal, who was convicted to life imprisonment for a decade-old triple murder case over an extramarital affair, registered at the Dwarka Police Station.



An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal.

The accused was identified as Nitin Verma (42) resident of Palam Colony, Delhi.

According to the Police, on April 19, 2008, the Dwarka Police Station received a report of multiple murders in Rajnagar-II, Palam Village, Delhi.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of a man and two women, all brutally murdered with sharp-edged weapons.

The crime scene was drenched in blood, yet no items were stolen, indicating a personal motive rather than a robbery.

Further investigation revealed that Nitin Verma had murdered his pregnant wife and adoptive parents.

The motive was traced to his extramarital affair. In a desperate attempt to evade suspicion, Verma staged an accident scene.

He was quickly apprehended, tried, and sentenced to life imprisonment. However, after being released on parole, he vanished, eluding capture for over a year.

To bring Verma to justice, a dedicated team from the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch was tasked with tracking him down. The team worked under the supervision of Inspector Vivek Malik and ACP Umesh Barthwal.

The operation required meticulous planning and coordination, utilizing both manual and technical surveillance to gather information on Verma’s whereabouts.

Initially suspected to be hiding in Palam Colony, the accused, Verma, led authorities on a chase spanning multiple locations. Despite exhaustive efforts, authorities tracked him to Daryaganj, New Delhi, only to find he had already fled.

Further intelligence suggested he had moved to Guwahati, Assam, where he attempted to evade capture by using multiple mobile handsets and SIM cards.

The relentless pursuit of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch eventually led to his apprehension during a series of raids in Guwahati. Verma confessed to his crimes during interrogation, leading to his re-arrest and subsequent legal proceedings.