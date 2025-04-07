Fugitive arrested after Gurugram shootout

GURUGRAM: A murder accused, carrying a Rs 20,000 reward for his arrest, has been nabbed after a brief exchange of fire with the police here in which he was injured, officials said on Sunday. Sumit (22) was the second accused to be nabbed on charges of killing a youth in the Khera Khurrampur area here earlier this year. Another accused, Harsh, was arrested earlier. According to the police, acting on a specific input, they set up barricades on the Farukhnagar mini bypass on Saturday and signalled a bike rider to halt.

Disregarding their signal, the rider tried to speed away, but the two-wheeler skidded. The accused tried to run away while firing at the police team.

The police fired in self-defence, injuring the accused in one of his legs, a police official said, adding that he was then admitted to a hospital.

The motorcycle, a pistol, one cartridge and four empty bullet shells were recovered.

“The accused is undergoing treatment. After being discharged from the hospital, he will be put under arrest”.