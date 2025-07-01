Fuel ban on end-of-life vehicles begins today

New Delhi: Petrol pumps across Delhi will no longer provide fuel to end-of-life (EoL) vehicles starting July 1 under the directions of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), with the Transport Department along with the Delhi Police and traffic personnel putting in place a detailed enforcement strategy to ensure strict compliance.

In a major step to curb vehicular pollution, authorities are gearing up for strict enforcement from Tuesday under the directions of the CAQM. The Transport Department has chalked out a detailed deployment plan involving personnel from its organisation, Delhi Police, Traffic Police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The Transport Department has finalised its deployment strategy for enforcement squads while MCD teams will also be deployed at the fuel stations. Delhi Police personnel will be deployed in fuel stations numbered 1 to 100 while the Transport Department will mobilise 59 exclusive teams across fuel stations numbered 101 to 159. One traffic police officer will be stationed at each of the 350 identified petrol pumps to monitor and prevent the refuelling of vehicles that have exceeded their prescribed lifespan -- 10 years for diesel vehicles and 15 years for petrol vehicles.

“Our traffic personnel will ensure that the vehicle is impounded and a challan is issued to the owner of the ELVs (end-of-life vehicles),” a senior police officer said.

Two additional police personnel will be deployed at each petrol pump to maintain law and order during the enforcement drive. “Two police personnel will maintain law and order. No one will be allowed to breach law and order during the drive,” the officer added.

The CAQM had earlier issued this directive as part of its broader mandate to improve Delhi’s deteriorating air quality.

Additionally, the Delhi government issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on June 17 to enforce the ban on refuelling EoL vehicles. The SOPs mandate that all petrol pumps must maintain a log, either manual or digital, of all denied fuel transactions involving such vehicles, officials said.

According to the CAQM directive, all EoL vehicles -- including diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years -- will be prohibited from being refuelled in Delhi beginning July 1, regardless of their state of registration. The SOPs specify that fuel stations must prominently display signage stating “Fuel will not be dispensed to End of Life Vehicles — i.e. 15 years old Petrol and CNG and 10 years old Diesel 01.07.2025.”

Petrol stations have also been directed to train their staff on CAQM regulations and compliance procedures for denying fuel to the EoL vehicles. “Maintain a log (manual or digital) of denial transactions to End of Life Vehicles for reporting on a weekly basis to the Transport Department at transport.delhi. gov.in,” the SOP states.

DTIDC will oversee ANPR cameras at fuel stations to identify EoL vehicles in real time. Legal action, including impounding, will follow. Non-compliant pumps face penalties. SC and NGT have already banned such vehicles and their public parking in Delhi.