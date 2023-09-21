Fudging attendance: ‘Docs, staff removed from 7 Mohalla Clinics’

Delhi Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has taken decisive action against doctors and staff members found arriving late for their duties at various Mohalla Clinics across the city.

This stern response follows reports of individuals manipulating the biometric attendance system to register their presence either significantly late or in a fraudulent manner around 8 AM, causing inconvenience to patients seeking medical assistance.

While addressing the issue in a press conference on Wednesday, minister Bhardwaj stated, “There are approximately 500 Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, where thousands receive free medical treatment every day. Doctors provide examinations, dispense free medications, and offer various tests at no cost to patients. As per the rules governing Mohalla Clinics, doctors and staff are expected to be on duty by 8 AM, remaining until 2 PM.”

“We received complaints about tardiness in some Mohalla Clinics, and subsequent investigations confirmed these reports. In light of the discrepancies detected in the biometric attendance system, we have taken stringent action against all the doctors and clinic staff involved, leading to their immediate removal from their positions,” he added.

The Health minister provided data illustrating that complaints had been lodged against 7 Mohalla Clinics in total. Out of these, 5 are situated in the South-West district, 1 in the North-East district, and 1 in the Shahdara district. All doctors and staff linked to these clinics, against whom allegations were substantiated, have been relieved of their responsibilities.

Each Mohalla Clinic typically comprises one doctor responsible for patient consultations, check-ups, and the prescription of necessary medications. An assistant assists the doctor by registering patients, collecting blood samples, and performing various supportive tasks. In addition, a pharmacist is present to dispense medicines prescribed by the doctor to patients.

Furthermore, a multitasking worker is responsible for maintaining clinic hygiene, cleanliness, and attending to various ancillary duties.

“We are regularly working on the smooth flow of the working system. We are constantly in touch with the hospitals officials to discuss about the requirements in the hospitals.”

“We also regularly work on upgrading the technology used for these things in all our Mohalla Clinics to that these things don’t happen, and we will continue to upgrade the technologies.”

In conclusion, minister Bharadwaj emphasised that negligence affecting the healthcare of Delhi’s residents would not be tolerated under any circumstances.