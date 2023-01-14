FSL submits blood sample report of accused to police

New Delhi: The Forensic Science Laboratory on Friday handed over the blood sample report of the accused persons in the Kanjhawala case which will reveal if they were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, officials said.



The FSL has also submitted the crime scene report to the police and will hand over the viscera report of the victim by Friday evening, they said.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in outer Delhi. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the accident.

FSL, Rohini has handed over the blood sample report of the accused. It will reveal whether the accused had consumed alcohol the night the accident took place, a senior official said.

FSL has also handed over the crime scene report to the police, the official said, adding that the viscera report of the victim will be submitted by Friday evening.

Initially, police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in connection with the accident.

Later, two more persons — Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna — were arrested for allegedly shielding

the accused. Delhi Police on Friday suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route the woman was killed, officials said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to suspend all its personnel deployed on the route following a report on the accident submitted by an inquiry committee headed by Special Commissioner of Police

Shalini Singh.

Five personnel on two pickets and six personnel on three PCR vans have been suspended. Of them, two are sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, four head constables and one constable, a senior police officer said.