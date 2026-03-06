From Yamuna River rejuvenation to 35 new DSTPs: DJB outlines major sewage & water infra expansion

New Delhi: In a sweeping update on infrastructure reforms, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has outlined major achievements in sewage treatment, water distribution and mechanised desilting, while announcing an ambitious 2026–27 expansion plan focused on Yamuna rejuvenation and universal sewer access. Officials said the Board is implementing “planned, time-bound and multi-level interventions” to rejuvenate the river Yamuna and strengthen Delhi’s sewage and water systems.

Over the past year, installed sewage treatment capacity has increased from 707 MGD to 814 MGD, while treatment volume has reached 735 MGD. As many as 28 STPs have been upgraded to meet DPCC 10:10 BOD:TSS standards from the earlier 30:50 mg/l benchmark, significantly narrowing the gap between sewage generation and treatment. “The gap between the amount of sewage generated and treatment capacity has been substantially narrowed,” officials stated.

DJB confirmed that large parts of North, West and South-West Delhi that previously lacked sewer networks will see expansion works beginning in 2026–27. The objective, it said, is to provide “sewer connection to every household.”

Among key water infrastructure projects, the 9.1 ML Bijwasan Underground Reservoir is benefiting 1.8 lakh residents by improving water pressure. The 37.10 ML Palla Master Balance Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station is serving 6 lakh residents across Narela, Bawana, Burari and Badli, strengthening supply in North and North-West Delhi. The 12.40 ML Siraspur UGR benefits 2.2 lakh residents. Feeder upgrades in Bijwasan-Rajokri costing Rs 33.59 crore benefit 3 lakh residents, while pipeline replacements in Pitampura (Rs 19.43 crore) and West Delhi (Rs 50.72 crore) have improved supply reliability for 80,000 residents combined.

Under the JICA-assisted Chandrawal DWSIP, Package-3 (CAPEX Rs 684 crore; OPEX Rs 306 crore for 10 years) will build eight UGRs, rehabilitate three, and lay 20 km transmission mains and 560 km distribution pipelines, benefiting 11 lakh residents. Package-4 (CAPEX Rs 188.27 crore; OPEX Rs 80.14 crore) will benefit 4 lakh residents. Officials said these projects aim at “enhancing bulk distribution water supply systems in high-demand zones.”

Major STP upgrades completed in 2025–26 include Keshopur (40 to 60 MGD; Rs 504.12 crore; 20 lakh beneficiaries), Kondli (45 MGD; Rs 288.38 crore; 13 lakh), Rohini (15 to 25 MGD; Rs 147.06 crore; 8 lakh), Coronation Pillar Ph-II and III (Rs 138.38 crore and Rs 91.79 crore), Narela, Yamuna Vihar, Najafgarh, Pappan Kalan and Nilothi, together benefiting lakhs across Delhi.

DJB has initiated bidding for 35 decentralised STPs expected to benefit 29.7 lakh residents across 401 unauthorised colonies and 110 villages. For 2026–27, multiple new DSTPs, sewer lines, SPS works and house connections are planned across Bijwasan, Bawana, Narela, Mundka, Matiala, Chhatarpur and Badarpur, with costs ranging from Rs.2.5 crore to Rs.643.08 crore.

Of 22 drains flowing into the Yamuna, 11 have been tapped and action plans for eight more are under preparation. Mechanised desilting now includes 29 Super Sucker machines covering 200 km and 16 Recycler machines covering 575 km. “Modernisation includes a shift from manual to fully mechanised sewer desilting,” DJB noted, highlighting improved worker safety.

On financial relief, under the Late Payment Surcharge Waiver Scheme implemented in 2025, 3.5 lakh of 14.09 lakh domestic consumers have benefited, generating Rs.484.48 crore in principal recovery.

The scheme has now been extended to commercial consumers until August 15.