From Waterlogging to Resilience; A New Drainage Master Plan After 50 Years

After decades of waterlogging challenges, Delhi is turning a decisive corner. Introduced after 50 years, the new Drainage Master Plan aims to keep the Capital flood-free for the next 30 years.

With an estimated investment of `57,000 crore, the plan provides a long-term, future-ready roadmap for strengthening Delhi’s drainage infrastructure. For the first time, the entire 18,958 km drainage network has been scientifically restructured, with separate plans for the Najafgarh, Barapullah and Trans-Yamuna basins.

Visible relief at long-standing waterlogging points such as Minto Bridge and ITO reflects that the plan is delivering results on the ground—not just on paper.

Delhi is now moving ahead with confidence, backed by resilient infrastructure and sustainable planning.

