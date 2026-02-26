From the Last Mile to Every Smile: Rekha Government Realizing PM Modi’s Antyodaya Vision, `5 Meals with Dignity at ‘Atal Canteens’

Embracing this very mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 365 days of the present Delhi Government have not merely marked the passage of time—they stand as a living testament to positive change in the lives of ordinary citizens. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, it has been proven that when policy is clear and intent is sincere, even long-pending tasks can be accomplished.

From a Smart City to a Sensitive City

In the past year, Delhi has not only advanced infrastructure development but also set an example of sensitive and citizen-centric governance. The government has allocated `700 crore for the development of slum clusters and `5,000 crore for metro expansion. Special emphasis has also been placed on improving public transport and environmental protection.

At the heart of this broader vision lies the ‘Atal Canteen’ initiative—ensuring that development reaches the last person in the line: the poor, the laborers, and the working class. The scheme reflects that Delhi’s progress is not limited to physical infrastructure, but is equally committed to improving lives and expanding opportunities for all.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government has demonstrated that Delhi is not merely a concrete metropolis, but a compassionate city that cares for its most vulnerable citizens. Instead of resources being spent on symbols of excess, public funds are now directed toward welfare and strengthening Delhi’s infrastructure.

This first year marks only the beginning—the resolve to make Delhi the best city in the world continues.

Food with Dignity — A Promise Fulfilled

Providing nutritious meals at just `5 is not merely assistance—it is the protection of self-respect.

With an average of 700–800 calories and 20–25 grams of protein, the meal provides essential energy to workers while ensuring their right to eat with dignity. The symbolic `5 contribution reinforces that this is not charity, but respectful support.

The Rise of Antyodaya: Dignity Through ‘Atal Canteens’

One of the flagship achievements of the Delhi Government is the launch of the ‘Atal Canteen’ initiative. Through this scheme, lakhs of workers across the city are being provided hygienic and nutritious meals for just `5, bringing real relief and meaningful change to the lives of the poor and working class.

To ensure corruption-free operations, each canteen is equipped with CCTV surveillance and a digital token system. The government has set a target of establishing 100 Atal Canteens; 46 are already operational, with the remaining being rolled out in phases.

Every Plate Ensures Quality and Nutrition

The grand launch of the ‘Atal Canteen’ scheme took place in Delhi on the 101st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Chief Minister and Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal personally dined at the canteen, sending a strong message of transparency and quality assurance.

Each canteen follows a standardized menu including nutritious staples such as dal, rice, roti, and vegetables. Facilities include modern kitchens, LPG-based cooking systems, and industrial RO water plants.

To maintain transparency and smooth functioning, digital token systems, CCTV monitoring, and regular audits have been instituted. Food and raw material quality are tested by FSSAI and NABL-accredited laboratories, ensuring that citizens receive safe, nutritious, and high-quality meals every day.

A Plate of Dignity for Workers

• Target of 100 canteens

• 71 operational

• Nutritious meal at Rs 5

• Digital transparency and quality monitoring

