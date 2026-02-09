From Promises to Progress

One Year, One Mission: Empowering Women, Transforming Delhi

A city truly moves forward when its women move forward with it. Guided by this principle, the Delhi Government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, made women’s empowerment the heart of governance in its very first year. Today, Delhi’s growth story is not measured by high-rise buildings, but by the strength and safety of its women.

The changing dynamics of Delhi clearly reflect that women are no longer seen merely as beneficiaries of government schemes, but as equal partners in the city’s development.

A Pillar of Power called: ‘Palna’

Real women empowerment is possible only when motherhood and work can move hand-in-hand. With this vision, the Delhi Government has launched 502 ‘Palna – Anganwadi-cum-Creche Centres’. These centres provide a safe environment, nutritious food, and early education to more than 5,000 children aged 6 months to 6 years.

Notably, caregivers at these centres are affectionately called ‘Mausi’, reflecting warmth and trust. These centres have brought peace of mind and professional freedom to thousands of working women in the capital.

From ‘Job Seeker’ to ‘Job Giver’: Women Entrepreneurs Get Major Boost

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta firmly believes that the foundation of women’s empowerment lies in financial independence. To support this, women entrepreneurs are being provided collateral-free MSME loans of up to ₹10 crore, enabling them to start businesses with great ease.

Additionally, strict safety standards have been put in place, including secure transportation, CCTV surveillance, and overtime payments for women working in various sectors.

Support that reaches every household

To reduce the daily household burden on women, the Delhi Government has introduced a “Kitchen Security Shield.” Under this initiative, 17.5 lakh eligible families will receive one free gas cylinder every year on Holi and Diwali.

Furthermore, a budget of ₹242 crore has been allocated for this scheme, with the assistance transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). This step will significantly reduce everyday stress and enhance dignity within the household.

‘Pink Shield’ of Safety and Convenience

Keeping women’s dignity, safety, and convenience at the forefront, the Delhi Government has taken imperative steps to strengthen women-friendly infrastructure in public places. Notably, construction work is underway to install 250 modern Pink Toilets in major markets and public areas of the capital. These facilities will not only ensure safe and dignified access for women but also provide basic hygiene amenities like sanitary napkin vending machines, feeding rooms, and women security guards.

At present, 31 Pink Toilets are already operational in market areas across different zones, managed by the MCD. Besides, these Pink Toilets are being operated entirely by women. To bolster safety across the city, installation of 10,000 CCTV cameras and 1 lakh smart sensor-based LED lights is currently underway. This step will ensure that women can move freely and confidently in public spaces, especially at night.

A Step Towards Viksit Delhi

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, development for the Delhi Government is not just about statistics, it is about the sense of security and empowerment of every woman.

The government’s vision has moved beyond “Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter” to “Empower the Daughter” and “Women-led Development.”

Today, every daughter of Delhi can proudly say that she has a government standing firmly by her side, fully committed to giving wings to her dreams.

Support Across Education, Justice, and Dignity

The government has taken several sensitive and impactful steps in the areas of education, justice, and dignity. For visually impaired girls, the Atal Drishti Girls’ Hostel has been constructed in Timarpur, offering safe, accessible, and dignified residential facilities for 96 students.

Further to ensure timely justice for women, approval has been given for 53 new judicial posts, strengthening the fast-track court system.

Under the pension scheme for women in distress, 3,96,591 beneficiaries are receiving ₹2,500 per month through Aadhaar-based Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Another significant step has been taken to improve nutrition among women and mothers. The tender process for distributing fortified milk sachets to pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers has been successfully completed. This initiative aims to address nutritional deficiencies and strengthen maternal and child health. Notably, this initiative has been introduced for the first time.





