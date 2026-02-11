From poles to pipes: City’s power revamp

New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved a major initiative to shift and underground High Tension (HT) and Low Tension (LT) electricity lines across multiple Assembly constituencies, a move aimed at improving public safety, strengthening power infrastructure and enhancing the capital’s visual landscape.



Power Minister Ashish Sood described the decision as a “historic” step, noting that it reflects the government’s focus on protecting residents from hazards posed by overhead wires while modernising the electricity distribution network. He added that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had taken the decision with citizen safety as a priority.

According to officials, projects worth nearly Rs 463 crore have been cleared so far. The plan includes undergrounding unsafe overhead lines passing through densely populated residential areas to reduce risks to human life and ensure a more reliable power supply.

Work will be carried out in 125 colonies across Delhi at an estimated cost of over Rs 267 crore.

In addition, overhead lines along 26 roads in Chandni Chowk will be shifted underground at a projected cost of about Rs 159.47 crore.

Pilot projects have already been completed in BH Block, Shalimar Bagh, and C-4 East Block, Janakpuri, with authorities planning to replicate the model in other areas. Last year, approvals worth Rs 37.63 crore were granted for 15 similar proposals.

The minister said the government is committed to transforming Delhi into a safe, clean and energy-smart city. A comprehensive Summer Action Plan has also been prepared to ensure uninterrupted 24×7 electricity supply.

Under the Power System Master Plan 2030, nearly Rs 17,000 crore will be invested over the next three years to upgrade grids, establish new infrastructure and meet rising electricity demand, including that driven by electric vehicles.