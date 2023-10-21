From Nov 1, only electric, CNG, BS-VI diesel buses to ply b/w Delhi-NCR: CAQM

New Delhi: A central air quality panel announced on Friday that starting November 1, only electric, CNG and BS VI-compliant diesel buses will be allowed to operate



between Delhi and cities and towns in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan falling within NCR.

This measure aims to combat air pollution caused by diesel-powered buses operating in the region, with the ultimate goal of transitioning to electric vehicles.

The announcement was made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)

In an effort to reduce pollution levels, the Centre had announced in April 2020 that all vehicles sold in India must comply with Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standards.

Bharat Stage emission standards set legal limits on the amount of air pollutants, such as carbon monoxide and particulate matter, that vehicles in India can emit. These standards focus on improving emission control, fuel efficiency, and engine design.

As vehicle manufacturers provide vehicles that meet these new norms, oil companies supply fuel that adheres to BS-VI standards, known as the world’s cleanest fuel.