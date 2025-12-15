From Neglect to Nature

In a decisive and visionary move to provide Delhi relief from pollution and strengthen the environment sustainably, the Rekha government has declared nearly 41 square kilometers of the Southern Ridge area as a reserved forest. This historic decision, led by Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, is a strong step to preserve Delhi’s green heritage and ensure clean air for future generations.

The Ridge areas, neglected for almost two decades, will now receive legal protection. Encroachments will be prohibited, and natural greenery will be preserved and densified. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the government’s priority is not only conservation but also restoring environmental balance through fruit-bearing trees. Neem, Peepal, Shisham, Mango, Jamun, and Tamarind trees will not only purify the air but also enhance biodiversity and soil fertility.

Environment Minister Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa called this decision a milestone in pollution control, noting its significant role in improving the capital’s air quality. The initiative has been implemented following a scientific approach and under the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

This step by the Rekha government sends a clear message: environmental protection is not just policy—it is a responsibility to safeguard life. Delhi is now decisively moving toward becoming a green, balanced, and healthy capital.