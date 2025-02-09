From Matia Mahal to Sangam Vihar: Big wins, narrow escapes mark high-stakes battle

NEW DELHI: The high-stakes Assembly elections in the Capital witnessed a historic mandate, with candidates securing victories by both razor-thin and substantial margins. While some candidates won by just a few hundred votes, others triumphed with a lead of over ten thousand votes, reflecting a highly competitive electoral battle.

Among the prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders who faced defeat, Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lost his seat by a relatively narrow margin of 4,089 votes. Similarly, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lost by 675 votes, and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj was defeated with a margin of 3,188 votes. However, these margins were neither the smallest nor the largest recorded in this election.

The Big Five Margins

The largest winning margin in the Delhi elections was recorded in Matia Mahal, where AAP candidate Aaley Mohammed Iqbal secured a landslide victory, defeating BJP’s Deepti Indora by 42,724 votes. Close behind was Seelampur, where AAP’s Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad won against BJP’s Anil Kumar Sharma with a margin of 42,477 votes. Vijender Gupta of the BJP secured a decisive victory in Rohini, defeating AAP’s Pardeep Mittal by 37,816 votes. Another significant win came from Deoli, where AAP’s Prem Chauhan triumphed over Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Deepak Tanwar by 36,680 votes. In Bawana, BJP’s Ravinder Indraj Singh won against AAP’s Jai Bhagwan Upkar with a lead of 31,475 votes.

The Closest Contests

At the other end of the spectrum, Sangam Vihar saw the narrowest victory margin in the elections. BJP’s Chandan Kumar Choudhary secured his seat by just 344 votes, narrowly defeating AAP’s Dinesh Mohaniya, who received 53,705 votes. Similarly, in Trilokpuri, BJP’s Ravi Kant won with a slim margin of 392 votes, securing 58,217 votes against AAP’s Anjana Parcha. Another closely fought battle was in Jangpura, where BJP’s Tarvinder

Singh Marwah edged out former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by 675 votes. In Timarpur, BJP’s Surya Prakash Khatri emerged victorious over AAP’s Surinder Pal Singh with a margin of 1,168 votes.