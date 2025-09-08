From farm to mandi: Floods disrupt fresh produce trade

New delhi: The bustling lanes of Delhi’s Sabzi Mandis, usually overflowing with voices of bargaining and the aroma of fresh produce, now carry an air of anxiety. For vegetable and fruit vendors, the recent floods in Kashmir, Punjab, and parts of North India have translated into sleepless nights, mounting losses, and shelves that often remain half empty.

“The floods have destroyed crops. If we buy vegetables and fruits at high rates, how can we sell them at cheaper prices? Customers complain, but we have no choice,” said a vendor at the Azadpur Mandi. His frustration echoes through dozens of small traders who rely on daily sales for survival.

The crisis is not merely one of supply shortage it is compounded by the harsh realities of transport breakdowns, waterlogging in the Mandis, and spoilage of perishable goods. Trucks laden with produce remain stranded for days on flooded highways. By the time they reach Delhi, much of the stock has rotted. “We open our sacks and see half the fruits wasted. That’s money gone before we even put the goods on the cart,” another vendor explained.

Kashmir, known for its apples and dry fruits, has been hit hard. The price of apples has doubled, from ₹90 a kilo to ₹180, while pomegranates (anaar) have jumped from ₹110 to ₹180. Babbu gosha, a popular pear variety, which once sold at ₹60–70, is now priced at ₹140.

These sudden hikes have altered consumer habits: people either cut down on quantities or avoid the fruits altogether. For vendors, the unsold produce means further loss.

Adding to their woes, waterlogging in Mandis discourages customers from visiting. “The rains drive customers away. On some days, we earn nothing,” lamented another trader. Vendors complain that municipal bodies offer little beyond basic road repair or drainage clearance. “The government cannot stop the rain, but at least they can give us better infrastructure,” one seller remarked.

This chain of losses farmers losing crops, transporters losing time, vendors losing customers reflects the fragility of India’s informal economy. Floods, once seen as seasonal disruptions, are now increasingly frequent and devastating, amplifying the vulnerability of those who live day to day.

The question remains: in a country where millions depend on the daily trade of perishables, how long can small vendors shoulder the weight of climate disasters before they, too, are washed away?