From day 1 to now: Metro’s first train still chugs on

New Delhi: As the Delhi Metro marked 23 years of operations on Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) highlighted that Train Set TS#01, the first-ever train inducted into the network in 2002, continues to operate in active passenger service.

The Delhi Metro commenced commercial operations on December 24, 2002, and has since developed into one of India’s most successful mass rapid transit systems.

“Train Set TS#01, the first train to operate on the Delhi Metro network, remains part of the active fleet even today,” the DMRC said in a statement, underscoring the robustness of its maintenance practices and long-term operational reliability.

Initially commissioned as a four-coach train, TS#01 was expanded to six coaches in 2014 and further upgraded to eight coaches in 2023 to cater to rising passenger demand. Since entering revenue service, the train has covered approximately 2.9 million kilometres and has transported more than 60 million passengers, with around 2.4 million door operations recorded.

Manufactured by the MRM Consortium in South Korea, the train was shipped to Kolkata and subsequently transported to Delhi through the Indian Railways network. The initial cost of the four-coach train was about Rs 24 crore. The train is equipped with a regenerative braking system that regenerates nearly 40 per cent of the energy consumed during operations, thereby reducing overall power usage and carbon emissions.

According to DMRC, TS#01 has undergone two major overhauls by its maintenance teams. “Owing to timely interventions and scheduled maintenance, the train has achieved a mean distance between failures (MDBF) of 85,000 kilometres, significantly higher than the contractual requirement of 40,000 kilometres,” the statement said.

In 2024, the train underwent mid-life rehabilitation, during which several systems were upgraded. These included an IP-based passenger announcement and information system, CCTV cameras, integrated passenger emergency alarms, LCD-based dynamic route maps, refurbished doors, a fire detection system, upgraded relay panels, mobile and laptop charging points, and interior and exterior repainting.

Commenting on the milestone, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, said, “TS#01 is a strong example of how proper maintenance and timely upgrades can significantly extend the life of rolling stock while ensuring passenger safety and comfort.”

Even after more than two decades of service, TS#01 continues to play an active

role in Delhi Metro’s daily operations.