Friendship ends in bloodshed: 2 men stab each other to death

New Delhi: In a shocking incident late on Sunday night, two childhood friends allegedly stabbed each other to death following a heated argument in B Block of West Delhi’s Khyala area. Police identified the deceased as Arif and Sandeep, both around 30 years old and long-time residents of the neighbourhood.

The altercation occurred around 11 pm while the two were sitting together in a local park. Eyewitnesses told police that the friends had been speaking quietly before an argument suddenly broke out. The verbal exchange quickly escalated, with both men reportedly pulling out knives and attacking each other multiple times.

Local residents, alerted by the commotion, rushed to the scene and took the injured men to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital. However, both were declared brought dead upon arrival, having succumbed to their stab wounds.

Police were informed via a PCR call to Khyala Police Station, after which personnel were immediately dispatched to the hospital. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the deaths and began preliminary inquiries. According to investigators, both men were carrying knives, and the motive behind the fatal confrontation remains unclear. “We are speaking with family members to determine if there was any ongoing dispute between the two. So far, there is no known history of hostility,” a senior police officer said.

The officer added that several teams have been formed to investigate the case. CCTV footage from the area has been retrieved, and forensic examination and post-mortem reports are awaited to help reconstruct the sequence of events. Police are also examining whether the presence of knives suggests a premeditated motive or if the situation escalated spontaneously. The possibility of a third-party provocation has not been ruled out. The incident has left the local community in disbelief, as both men were known to be close friends without any prior indication of conflict. Residents have expressed shock at how a seemingly minor disagreement could lead to such a tragic end.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward.