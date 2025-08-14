Fresh SIT probe ordered into Noida land scam

Noida: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate into the increased payment of land acquisition compensation and the alleged collusion between Noida Authority officials and landowners.

The bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, also restrained project development in Noida pending prior Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) and approval of the reports by the Court’s green bench. Additionally, the Court mandated the formation of a new SIT consisting of three IPS officers to replace the previous team, tasked with a new mandate.

In the case at hand, the Court had initially ordered an SIT probe during the anticipatory bail plea of a Noida law officer following allegations that higher compensation was awarded to certain landowners who were “not entitled.”

The SIT report revealed that exorbitant compensation was paid in 20 cases, while enhanced compensation was granted in 1,198 cases against Court directives for 1,167 cases. The report also identified erring Noida officials in the 20 cases.

Addressing potential collusion between beneficiaries and Noida officials, the SIT recommended examining the bank accounts of the officers, their family members, landowners, and assets acquired by officers during the relevant period.

It further suggested the establishment of an independent, specialised agency with expertise in disproportionate asset cases, including financial transaction experts. Regarding the overall functioning of Noida, the report acknowledged current initiatives as commendable but criticised the authority for being more “reactive” than proactive.

Residents have reported delays in responses and inadequate resolution of complaints. The governance structure in Noida was found to centralise power within a small group, with decision-making processes lacking transparency.

Significant decisions were made without sufficient public scrutiny or input, regular public reporting on project statuses was absent, and land allotment policies appeared to favour developers.

Consequently, the SIT recommended forming a metropolitan corporation to replace the existing entity, appointing a Chief Vigilance Officer, constituting a High Court–monitored committee to define Noida’s powers, regular third-party audits, scheduled public meetings, a citizen advisory board, and

prioritised EIA.