Free LPG for EWS women?

New Delhi: The Delhi government is preparing to roll out a major welfare measure by offering free cooking gas cylinders to women belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) likely on the occasion of Holi in March, according to some media reports. The proposal received approval from the Delhi Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier on Tuesday.

The initiative is in line with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election commitments for Delhi, which included providing free LPG cylinders to women from low-income households during major festivals such as Holi and Diwali.