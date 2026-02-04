Free LPG cylinders for eligible ration card holders on Holi, Diwali, says CM

New Delhi: In a move aimed at cushioning economically weaker families from rising household expenses, the Delhi Cabinet led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved a scheme to provide annual financial assistance equivalent to the cost of two LPG cylinders to all ration card–holding families starting 2026. The benefit will be disbursed during major festivals such as Holi and Diwali through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).



Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government has taken an “important and people-centric decision to provide relief from inflation to economically weaker families.” She added that the scheme forms part of the administration’s commitment to “targeted, transparent and accountable welfare.”

Under the scheme, assistance will be transferred directly into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The government clarified that “all ration card holders will be covered under the universal scheme, regardless of whether they use LPG or piped natural gas (PNG) for cooking. Beneficiaries will receive the financial aid even if they have not refilled a cylinder in the respective month.” Highlighting the intent behind the initiative, Gupta said the scheme is “not merely financial assistance, but a means of ensuring dignity and relief for families during the festive season.”

At present, an LPG cylinder in Delhi costs Rs.853. Beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will receive Rs.553 per cylinder after adjusting the Rs.300 subsidy provided by the Centre, while non-Ujjwala ration card holders will get Rs.853 per cylinder. The estimated annual expenditure for the scheme is approximately Rs.242.77 crore and may be revised depending on LPG prices, central subsidies, and the number of beneficiaries.