Free, fair, transparent: ECI concludes Delhi polls and submits results to L-G

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission submitted the Due Constitution Notification for the Delhi Assembly polls to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, marking the conclusion of what it termed a “free, fair, and transparent democratic exercise”.

The BJP registered a landslide victory with 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly while AAP -- which had won 62 assembly constituencies in 2020 and 67 in 2015 -- saw its tally plunge to 22. The Congress drew a blank for the third consecutive time.

In a statement on Sunday, the ECI said the notification containing the list of newly elected candidates was handed over to the L-G by Principal Secretary Ajoy Kumar and Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz.

“With this, the electoral process for the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election-2025 has been successfully completed,” the poll panel said. Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly took place on February 5.