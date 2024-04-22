Fraudulent hotel deal scam exposed: Delhi Police arrests three

NEW DELHI: A cheating racket targeting travel enthusiasts with fraudulent hotel and resort deals was dismantled by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police, resulting in the arrest of three individuals. The police were informed about the fraud through a complaint registered at North Delhi’s Cyber Police Station.



The arrested accused were identified as Abhishek (28), a resident of Shiv Vihar, Delhi, Karan Majumdar (36), a resident of Indira Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and Abhishek Verma (32), a resident of Hari Nagar, Delhi.

According to the Police, the scam, involving deceitful loan acquisitions amounting to Rs 95,000, was unearthed following a complaint by Jazeel Muhammad of Hindu Rao Hospital, who was duped during a family trip to Manali.

The accused were arrested in a raid that extended from Mandawali, Delhi, to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, following intensive surveillance and analysis of call records and financial transactions linked to the fraud.

The victim initially encountered the fraudulent operation through an online advertisement for Canaves Continental Resort and Spa Pvt. Ltd.

He was lured into attending a membership seminar under the pretense of paying a nominal fee, which led to unauthorised transactions on his debit card.

The police seized various items from the suspects, including laptops, mobile phones, debit cards, and documents used in orchestrating the scam.

The evidence revealed that the accused had set up elaborate fake identities and logistical arrangements in popular hill stations like Shimla and Manali to convince potential customers of their legitimacy.

Further investigations have uncovered multiple similar complaints against the suspects, pointing to a well-organised operation that exploited the booming interest in domestic tourism.