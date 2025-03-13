Fraudulent dollar exchange scam exposed, 4 held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested four individuals of the infamous Dollar gang for cheating with innocent people under the pretext of exchanging counterfeit dollar bills.

The police were informed about the fraud through a complaint registered at the Subhash Place Police Station.

The accused were identified as Salim Khan (41), a resident of Parganas, West Bengal, Ali Hasan (36), a resident of Village Krishna Nagar, Nadiya, West Bengal, Kalam (28), a resident of Murshidabad, West Bengal and Dholu Sheikh (38), a resident of CD Park, Jahangirpuri, Delhi.

According to the police, the arrested individuals, who had been duping victims through fake currency exchanges, were found in possession of crucial evidence, including USD notes, Bangladeshi Taka, cash, and mobile phones.

The case has unveiled the criminal methods used by this gang to exploit unsuspecting victims for quick financial gain.

The incident leading to the arrests began on February 13, when a complainant was approached by a man at Dhaula Kuan, Delhi.

The individual, claiming to have 20 dollar notes for exchange, enticed the complainant to meet him for a deal.

A meeting was scheduled for February 16, when the suspect allegedly arranged a meeting with two accomplices.

The victim, eager for a profitable exchange, was told to bring Rs 2,00,000 for 1,000 notes of 20 dollars.

However, upon receiving the bag containing what was claimed to be dollars, the complainant discovered it was filled with newspapers and other items, realising he had

been scammed.

A case was immediately registered at the Subhash Place Police Station, leading to a dedicated investigation team under the supervision of

Inspector Mahesh Kumar.

The team reviewed extensive CCTV footage and conducted intelligence gathering that pointed to Dhundhahera village in Gurugram, Haryana.

Raids led to the arrest of four Bangladeshi illegal migrants using fake Aadhaar cards.

The gang lured victims with fraudulent currency exchanges. Police recovered USD notes, Bangladeshi Taka, Rs 40,300, and 11 phones. Linked

to past fraud cases, they face deportation. Investigations continue.