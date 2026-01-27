Fraudulent AIIMS job notices circulating

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has warned the public against fake and unauthorised recruitment advertisements circulated in its name, urging job seekers to remain vigilant.



AIIMS said it has not issued any recruitment notice for contractual appointments bearing reference numbers such as “2329”, and clarified that it does not accept handwritten or offline application forms.

The institute said contractual manpower is engaged only through authorised outsourcing agencies selected via the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, following approved tender procedures. It does not authorise

any individual, agent or private agency to collect application forms, fees, demand drafts or personal documents.

AIIMS also flagged Narayana Health Solutions for allegedly circulating fake tender documents and forms through WhatsApp, falsely claiming to represent the institute, and said legal action would follow.