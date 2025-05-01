Fraudster held for impersonating relatives & scamming Rs 1.25 lakh

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell has arrested a cyber fraudster for deceiving victims by impersonating their relatives and fabricating emergency medical situations. The accused has been identified as Shyam Singh (38) son of Teja Singh resident of Shakti Nagar, Sirsa, Haryana.

According to the police, following an intensive investigation, the arrest was made during a targeted operation in Sirsa, Haryana.

The case originated from a complaint filed at the Cyber Police Station, Dwarka, where a victim reported being tricked into transferring Rs 1,25,000.

The fraudster had contacted the victim, claiming to be a relative involved in an accident and urgently needing funds for hospital treatment.

Trusting the plea, the victim transferred the amount to the bank account provided. Later, realizing it was a scam, he reported the incident to the authorities.

Under the guidance of the DCP of Dwarka District and the supervision of ACP Operations, Ram Avtar, a special team was formed to crack the case. The team, led by Inspector Khalid Hussain, SHO of PS Cyber Dwarka, and including HC Deepak, HC Parvesh, and HC Manish, initiated a detailed investigation.

Utilizing technical surveillance and field intelligence, the team traced the accused to Sirsa, Haryana. The accused, Shyam Singh, was apprehended after sustained interrogation. The accused Singh, in collaboration with his associates, had opened a bank account in the Indian Bank. Singh impersonated relatives in emergencies to deceive victims into transferring money. The Dwarka Cyber Police successfully solved the case, leading to his arrest. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and verify emergency financial requests before making transactions.