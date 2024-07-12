Fraudster arrested in Rs 10.96L online cheating case: Cyber Police

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Police of Dwarka District nabbed a fraudster involved in an online cheating case worth Rs. 10,96,855. The accused, identified as Uttam Sagar Gupta (40), was arrested in Patna, Bihar, through technical surveillance and diligent investigative efforts, the officials informed on Thursday.



The police team recovered a checkbook and a passbook for the alleged HDFC bank account used in the fraud. The arrest of Gupta has led to the resolution of eight cybercrime cases spanning across India.

Ankit Chauhan, DCP Dwarka, said that the case, registered under Section 420 IPC at Cyber Police Station Dwarka, Delhi, was based on a complaint by Rashmi Beniwal, a 43-year-old resident of Dwarka, Delhi, who runs a battery shop. She reported receiving calls from unknown numbers requesting 10 Army Jeep batteries. The caller, posing as army personnel, sent an ID card and canteen card to Ms Beniwal and provided an address near the Army School, Dhaula Kuan, for delivery.

After sending the batteries, the complainant was instructed to transfer Rs. 5 for account verification, with the promise of receiving double the amount back. However, the fraudsters used this scheme to syphon off Rs 10,96,855 from her.

The investigation team, under the supervision of ACP Operations Ram Avtar and led by Inspector Jagdish Kumar, SHO Cyber PS Dwarka, included SI Vikas Kumar, HC Devender Kumar, and HC Goldi Kumar.

They sent a notice under Section 91 CrPC to HDFC Bank, obtaining the account details of the accused’s bank account (No. 50100563582600). A detailed analysis of call data records and the accused’s mobile number provided crucial leads.

Later, a raid was conducted on July 8, 2024, in Patna, Bihar, leading to the arrest of the main accused, Uttam Sagar Gupta, who admitted to opening the HDFC bank account online and selling it to his accomplice on a commission basis.

In Gupta’s possession, the police recovered the passbook and chequebook of the fraudulent HDFC account. His arrest has also led to the resolution of seven other cyber fraud cases across the country, highlighting the extensive nature of his criminal activities,

Chauhan added.