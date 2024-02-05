Fraudster arrested for virtual credit card scam

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police arrested a fraudster for orchestrating a virtual credit card scam, defrauding people by creating virtual credit cards through the KIWI app.



The police received the information about the scam through a complaint registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

The arrested accused was identified as Ramandeep Singh (26) alias Jantu Singh, resident of Jand Wala Road, Indira Nagari, Fazilka, Punjab.

According to the police, the arrest followed a complaint lodged by Surinder Singh of Vasant Kunj, Delhi, who reported unauthorised transactions from his Axis Bank credit card. Through meticulous investigation, the police traced the fraudulent activities to Fazilka, Punjab.

The scam amounted to a staggering Rs 58 lakh, as revealed by the money trail unearthed during the investigation.

A raid conducted on Thursday led to the apprehension of the accused, who confessed to his involvement in the scam during interrogation.

The accused modus operandi involved creating virtual credit cards using individuals’ PAN numbers and linking them to different mobile numbers and Gmail IDs.

He then utilised the credit limit to transfer funds into his bank account through various payment gateways, subsequently withdrawing the amount for personal use or lending it out.

During the raid, law enforcement recovered a significant cache of evidence, including six smartphones, 121 SIM cards, multiple identification documents, ATM cards, a laptop, and other paraphernalia related to the scam.