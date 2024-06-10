Fraudster arrested for conning woman at AIIMS medicine store

NEW DELHI: A cheater was arrested by the Delhi Police for deceiving a woman in the line at the medicine store near South Delhi’s AIIMS Gate No. 1. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Haus Khas Police Station.

The accused was identified as Ramesh alias Dabdi (34), son of Seva Ram, a resident of Raghuvir Nagar, New Delhi.

According to the Police, on May 29, a distressing incident of cheating was reported near AIIMS Gate No. 1.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police found the caller’s mother had been waiting in a queue for medicine near the AIIMS pharmacy when an unknown man approached her asking for directions to Gurgaon. Shortly after, another individual joined the conversation, and together, they deceitfully convinced the woman to part with her gold chain and ring before fleeing the scene.

Recognising the gravity of the case, a specialised team of the Delhi Police from Hauz Khas Police Station under the supervision of ACP Harish Chander, was promptly assembled to capture the culprits.

The team quickly commenced a thorough investigation, visiting the crime scene and gathering crucial details about the incident.

They meticulously reviewed CCTV footage from the area and surrounding locations, cross-referenced lists of criminals recently released on bail or parole, and utilized information from secret informers.

The team’s diligent efforts paid off when they received a vital tip about the location of one of the suspects.

Leveraging advanced surveillance and technical analysis, the team pinpointed the suspect’s location. A swift raid was conducted, leading to the apprehension of Ramesh who was later confirmed as the perpetrator.

Efforts are currently underway to recover the stolen items and to apprehend the co-accused involved in the crime.

The police staff who played a crucial role in solving the case and apprehending the suspect are being suitably rewarded for their exceptional work.