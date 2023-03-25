Fraudster arrested for cheating retd Army officer of Rs 3 cr

New Delhi: Five years later, a man wanted in a cheating case of retirement fund worth Rs 3 crore from a retired Colonel has been arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, the Delhi Police said on Friday.



The accused has been identified as Amit Thakur aka Monu, a resident of Vijay Vihar, Sector-4, Rohini, Delhi. A cash reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on his arrest, they said.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner, Crime said that victim Raghujit Singh is a retired Colonel from Indian Army.

He filed a complaint in 2018 against the accused Amit Thakur and his other associates alleging that the accused persons duped him of his retirement funds worth

Rs 3,02,00,000 on the pretext of investment in various insurance policies. The accused persons first lured the complainant to invest in various insurance policies and took money from the complainant in their bank accounts as a premium of insurance policies but never paid or deposited the same against any policy.

“Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered under section 406/420/120-B IPC, PS EOW, Delhi on June 18, 2018. However, the accused person was evading his arrest since then and could not be traced. Our police team developed information about the rewarded and proclaimed offender Amit Thakur aka Monu.

Based on received inputs, a police team led by Inspector Manmeet Malik and under the close supervision of ACP Ramesh Chander of ISC located the accused persons in the area of Rohini and conducted a raid at his hideout. Subsequently, he was arrested, Special CP Ravindra Singh Yadav added.