Fraud call centre run for six months busted

New Delhi: Delhi Police have busted a fake call centre operating in Guru Arjun Nagar and arrested two proprietors while apprehending ten tele-callers for allegedly cheating customers by selling fraudulent roadside assistance policies.



The operation was carried out on April 4 by the Anti-Narcotics Cell following specific intelligence inputs about the illegal setup functioning under the jurisdiction of Ranjeet Nagar police station. The call centre was operating from Rattan Lal Complex under the name “RD Services”.

A team led by Inspector Rohit Kumar conducted a raid under the supervision of ACP Operations Padam Singh Rana. Police found the call centre active and apprehended all those involved.

The arrested proprietors were identified as Sourabh (28) and Shahnawaz (28). Ten tele-callers, all residents of Delhi, were also apprehended.

Investigations revealed that the accused contacted potential customers using random and targeted data, falsely offering nationwide roadside assistance services. Customers were persuaded to pay between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 for policy cards through cash on delivery, but no services were provided and helpline calls went unanswered.

Police said the operation had been running for around six months without authorisation. Equipment, fake policy cards and customer data were seized. A case has been registered.