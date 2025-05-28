Frame policy to rehabilitate stray dogs at institutional level: HC to authorities

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked authorities in the national capital to frame a policy on rehabilitation of stray dogs at an institutional level so that they are “phased out” from public roads and streets.

Referring the matter to the Delhi chief secretary in view of the “magnanimity of the problem” faced by the general public, Justice Mini Pushkarna said coordinated efforts by the Delhi government, the MCD, as well as the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), were needed for the formulation of the policy.

The judge asked the chief secretary to call a meeting of all stakeholders concerned on how to remove stray dogs from the streets and rehabilitate them in an institutional shelter.

“This court notes that various instances of dog bites by stray dogs have come forth, which are reported regularly in the newspapers, along with several petitions before this court, wherein, instances of dog bites have been brought to the notice of this court,” said the judge in an order passed on May 21.

“Accordingly, it is directed that a policy decision be taken by the stakeholders to ensure that provisions are made for the rehabilitation of the stray dogs at an institutional level so that stray dogs are rehabilitated and phased out from the public roads and streets,” the judge ordered.

The court passed the order while dealing with a petition by an octogenarian, known as “Dog Amma”, against the demolition of her makeshift living shelter, located behind the PVR Anupam Complex, that was also providing care to more than 200 dogs.

According to the petitioner, she was living in her makeshift shelter for the past 30 years and took care of several stray dogs but the MCD demolished it without any prior intimation on January 3, 2023.

In the order, the court noted that the authorities had decided that after sterilization and vaccination of the dogs, they would be left back in the vicinity of the shelter.

The court, however, opined that leaving the dogs on the streets after their vaccination and sterilization was not the proper solution.

It said if the dogs were to be left in the vicinity or in the open, it might create a very serious situation as over 200 stray dogs could not be allowed to be let loose on the streets.

Such an act, it added, would not be prudent as it would create hardships for the residents and be a burden upon the dogs themselves.

The matter would be heard next on August 6.