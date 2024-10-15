Four-year-old boy killed by falling gym equipment

NEW DELHI: A four-year-old boy tragically lost his life on Sunday after an outdoor gym equipment fell on him at a park in West Delhi’s New Moti Nagar.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Moti Nagar Police Station. The deceased was identified as Arvind (4), son of Sanjay, a resident of New Moti

Nagar, Delhi. According to the police reports, a distress call was made to the Moti Nagar Police Station after the child was rushed to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, the boy was declared dead upon arrival. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising concerns about the safety of such equipment in public parks.

Initial enquiries into the matter revealed that the child had been playing unsupervised when the equipment, reportedly unstable, collapsed onto his chest, rendering him unconscious. Arvind was immediately transported to the hospital, but his injuries proved fatal. The deceased child, Arvind, was the son of Sanjay, a laborer currently working in Saudi Arabia, while his mother is a housewife. The family has been left devastated by the sudden tragedy. The police have registered a case under relevant sections related to negligence. Authorities are focusing on whether there were any lapses in the installation or maintenance of the equipment, as well as the responsibility of local authorities and park management. Investigators are also considering the possibility of legal action against the entities involved in managing the park.

The incident has highlighted the importance of safety checks for public amenities, especially those used by children. Local residents have expressed outrage and grief over the incident, demanding stricter regulations and maintenance protocols for playground and exercise facilities.