Four-year-old boy dies after balcony collapses in Delhi's Narela

New Delhi: A four-year-old boy died on Monday after a portion of a balcony collapsed while he was playing underneath it in Outer North Delhi's Narela area, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding the collapse of the balcony in Narela was received at 4.36 pm, in which a boy, identified as Vivan, was injured, he said.

"He was rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors," the official added.