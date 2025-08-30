Four-woman gang caught stealing cash, jewellery on Metro

New Delhi: A gang of thieves targeting commuters in the Delhi Metro during peak rush hours was busted with the arrest of four women, police said on Friday.

The matter came to light when on Thursday, a passenger, Rajender Chauhan, reported that some money was stolen from his bag while he was travelling between Lajpat Nagar and Majlis Park stations, they said. Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered at Nehru Place Metro police station and a probe launched.

Subsequently, four women were apprehended near Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin Metro station while they were attempting to flee, they said.

“Those held were identified as Laxmi alias Jyoti (40), Sanjana (22), Sandhya (20) and Jahnvi (22), all residents of Kathputli Colony in Shadipur,” an officer said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the women operated as a gang and targeted unsuspecting passengers in crowded trains during peak rush hours, the officer said.

The gang typically identified vulnerable commuters, distracted them in the rush, and stole valuables such as cash and jewellery before quickly deboarding at the next station, the officer said.

According to the police Rs 2,000 was recovered from Laxmi and she has been arrested while the other three accused are bound down in the case as per legal provisions.