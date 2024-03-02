Four security guards arrested for assaulting Noida society resident
Four guards of a private security company were arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a resident of a group housing society here after an argument over his vehicle’s entry into the complex, police said. The resident, a tenant, was returning home with some people in a car, which allegedly did not have society’s sticker that would have automatically allowed it entry through the boom barrier, they said. The police action came after videos of the purported incident surfaced on social media.
Next Story