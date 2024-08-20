Four people killed, 24 hurt in Gr Noida crash

Greater Noida: Four persons were killed while 24 others are injured after canter truck with passengers collided into a stationary truck at eastern peripheral expressway (EPE) in Dankaur area of Greater Noida on early Monday morning.



According to police, the deceased have been identified as Rohit Kumar (25), Raju (35), Sompal Singh (50) and Arjun Singh (38), all residents of Meerut.

Police said that nearly 30 members of a Jagran Band party were present in the truck coming from Meerut. “The canter truck with passengers collided into a stationary truck from behind around 2:30 am on Monday in Dankaur police station area of Greater Noida. The truck was parked at the e-way after one of its tyres got punctured” said a police officer.

“Of the 30 members of Sharma Band Party situated in Meerut’s Tej Garhi Chauraha area, four persons were killed while 24 others have been left injured. They were going for a function in Faridabad after finishing a program in Hapur. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Greater Noida for treatment,” the officer further said.

Police said that they will lodge a case against the truck driver once complaint is received. “The truck has been seized while the driver is absconding. The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem and their family have been informed. It seems that the canter driver hit dozed off on wheels and failed to notice the truck. An Investigation is underway and appropriate actions will be taken” the senior cop added

