Four of six Bengal tiger cubs born at Delhi zoo undergoing treatment

NEW DELHI: Four of six Bengal tiger cubs born at Delhi zoo on August 4 are undergoing treatment after developing complications, officials said on Thursday. The cubs were born to seven-year-old Aditi in the zoo’s largest litter

in two decades.

Two died within a week — one on August 8, described as the weakest, and another on August 10 that failed to feed despite hospital care. Three more fell ill on Thursday and remain critical.

A fourth, admitted on August 15, is stable. Officials said the cubs are being hand-reared, as in previous successful cases.