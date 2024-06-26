Four of family suffocate to death in Dwarka house fire

NEW DELHI: A family of four died due to suffocation in a tragic fire that broke out on Tuesday at a residence in Dwarka’s Paprawat. The police were alerted about the fire through a PCR call at the Chhawla Police Station.



The victims were identified as Heera Singh Kakkar (50) son of the Late Om Prakash Kakkar, Neetu (40) wife of Heera Singh Kakkar, Chirag alias Robin (22) son of Heera Singh Kakkar, and Lakshay Kakkar son of Heera Singh Kakkar, all were the residents of Paprawat, Chhawla, Delhi.

According to the Police, a PCR call was received at the Chhawla police station reporting the fire incident at Z-Block, Paprawat. Responding swiftly, police and fire tenders arrived at the scene. However, they found the main iron gate locked from the inside, necessitating the gate to be broken down to access the house.

The fire incident occurred on the first floor of the residence. The victims identified were found inside, unconscious due to smoke inhalation. Despite the efforts to rescue them, all four were declared dead upon arrival at RTRM Hospital. Preliminary investigations by the crime team suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit in an inverter located at the main entrance gate.

This initial spark reportedly ignited a nearby sofa, which contributed to the rapid spread of the fire and the resulting dense smoke.

The combination of the locked gate and the swift spread of smoke created a deadly environment that left the occupants with little chance of escape.

The victims’ tragic deaths have sent shockwaves through the local community. Heera Singh Kakkar, a respected figure in the area, along with his family, was well-known among neighbors.

The loss of an entire family has cast a pall of grief over Paprawat, with many residents mourning the unexpected and heartbreaking tragedy.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to confirm the exact cause of the fire and to determine if there were any safety violations.

Electrical short circuits are a known fire hazard, and this incident underscores the importance of regular maintenance and safety checks for electrical appliances, particularly those involving

inverters and other high-capacity devices.