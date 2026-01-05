Four new bus depots ready as Delhi govt pushes for all-EV fleet by year-end

New Delhi: Four new bus depots are set to be inaugurated in Delhi as part of the government’s plan to transition the entire public transport fleet to electric buses by the end of this year, officials said. A Transport Department official said construction work at the depots in Nangloi, Dwarka, Kohat Enclave anad Rithala has been completed, and they are ready to be handed over.

The depots are being prepared to park the new electric buses expected to arrive in the coming months and to support the charging infrastructure. The Delhi government has inducted over 3,500 electric buses in recent months, and the fleet is expected to expand to about 8,000 buses by the end of the year, the official said.

The expansion will require additional parking space and charging facilities to support the growing electric bus fleet, officials added.

At present, the city has more than 10 dedicated electric bus depots, including facilities at Rohini Sector 37, Rajghat, Nehru Place, Wazirpur, Burari, Mundela Kalan, Mayapuri, Majlis Park and Shastri Park. In a recent meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was informed by the transport department officials that the construction work was completed at four bus depots and is ready to be handed over for use. After the completion of the charging infrastructure, the depots may be operationalised, officials added.