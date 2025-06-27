Four nabbed in ₹30L Vasant Kunj robbery

NEW DELHI: Four men have been arrested for looting Rs 30 lakh from a businessman’s residence in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on June 23, police

said on Thursday.

The arrested include two employees—drivers Satender Singh and Anil—indicating an insider role in the robbery. A total of Rs 6.15 lakh has been recovered. Singh and Shammi are in police custody for further interrogation.

Multiple teams are working to trace remaining suspects and recover the rest of the

stolen amount.