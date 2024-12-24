Four missing girls rescued by AHTU

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has rescued our girls, including two minors, who had been reported missing or kidnapped from Jaitpur and Narela.

The police were informed about the girls through the missing persons complaints registered at different

police stations.

According to the police, on December 17, three girls aged 13, 15, and 20 were reported missing from Jaitpur. Their families filed complaints, prompting an investigation under Section 137(2) BNS 2023. The case required extensive efforts across Delhi NCR, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, including regions like Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, and Meerut.

A dedicated team led by Inspector Ina Kumari, under the supervision of ACP Arun Chauhan and DCP Vikram Singh, meticulously analyzed over 40 mobile call records, reviewed CCTV footage, and coordinated with local intelligence units. Their persistence led to the rescue of the girls from Noida and Baghpat, UP.

During the operation, a suspect from Nawada, Baghpat, was apprehended. The recovered girls and the suspect were handed over to local authorities for further legal proceedings.

A 19-year-old girl, missing since July 5 from Narela, was rescued after months of investigation. A Rs 20,000 reward had been offered for information leading to her recovery.

A team led by Inspector Arvind Kumar, under the supervision of ACP Naresh Kumar and DCP Satish Kumar, utilised technical analysis and on-ground inquiries. Acting on a credible tip, they raided a location in Vasant Kunj and successfully recovered the girl.

These operations underscore the Crime Branch’s commitment to solving missing persons cases.