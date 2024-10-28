Four minors among five apprehended for teenager’s murder: Cops

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police apprehended five individuals, including four minors, for the alleged murder of a 16-year-old boy and the injury of another in Kishangarh, southwest Delhi, police officials stated.

One victim was found dead with multiple stab wounds, while the other was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with a gunshot injury.

Police reported that Sanjay Mehlawat, 38, orchestrated the attack over a dispute and sent his teenage associates to carry it out.

A PCR call regarding the stabbing led police to the scene, where they discovered evidence of the crime.

The accused now face charges of murder and attempted murder under the Arms Act.