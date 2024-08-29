Four men booked for abducting, assaulting young woman in Gzb

GHAZIABAD: Four men have been booked for allegedly kidnapping a young girl in her early 20s, from Ghaziabad and taking her to Uttarakhand where she was thrashed, bitten several times all over body before being dumped at the main road, said police officials.



According to police, an FIR has been registered under BNS section 309 (4) (robbery), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 74 (assault or criminal force on woman), 87 (kidnapping) against four men at Kavi Nagar police station.

The victim’s mother in her complaint told police that on the night of August 21, Ashu Chaudhary, a resident of Raj Nagar, allegedly kidnapped her daughter and took her to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand in car along with three of his other friends.

They thrashed her over night and broke her phone too. She was dumped in a semi conscious condition at Hapur main road near a petrol pump in the night of August 22. The victim however, reached her home and narrated ordeal after which police was informed.

The victim’s mother said that her daughter was known to Chaudhary since they lived in same locality. She also said that her daughter was has several injury and bite marks all over her body in neck, back, arms, hip, eyes chest and face.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kavi Nagar, Abhisek Shrivastava told

Millennium Post that teams have been formed to look out for accused who are absconding.

“On the basis of the complaint an FIR has been registered against four men who are friends and are in their early 20s. Teams have been formed who are performing raids to arrest them. The girl has been medically examined and which shows she has injuries all over her body. Her condition is stable and appropriate actions are being taken,” said ACP Shrivastava.